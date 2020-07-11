Rone teams up with the Ballet National de Marseille for Room With A View

A collaboration between the French producer and the (LA)HORDE dance collective.

Rone soundtracks a headlong rush through the bowels of Paris’s Châtelet Theatre in the video for Room With A View, which features choreography from the Ballet National de Marseille under direction from the LA(HORDE) dance collective.

Choreographers Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer and Arthur Harel were working in collaboration with Rone on a show of the same name, which was set to take place at the Châtelet Theatre earlier this year. The outbreak of COVID-19 brought the show to a close in the middle of its run, inspiring Rone, LA(HORDE) and the Ballet National de Marseille to revisit the work to translate the live experience for a digital audience.

Rone’s soundtrack for Room With A View is out now.

