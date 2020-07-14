Starring the Standing On The Corner Art Ensemble and seven-year-old vocalist Annalise Chanel Renee Williams.

Standing On The Corner have shared what they describe as a “Special Shape Shifting Message of Concern”, in the form of a new video, ‘G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto’.

The nine-minute piece features poetry from Carlos De Jesus and stars seven-year-old vocalist Annalise Chanel Renee Williams. The Standing On The Corner Art Ensemble includes Kweku Sumbry, Savannah Harris, Linton Smith III, Devin Starks, Aja Grant and Shamel Cee Mystery, aka Standing On The Corner band leader Gio Escobar.

The group describe the piece as “A Promise to Rid our Souls of Demons in our Midst / Negative Harmful Spirits / Shadows of Pain”. Proceeds from the release will go to Therapy For Black Girls and Ancient Song Doula Services.

Standing On The Corner explain that these donations are made “in the name of Little Anna in hopes to leave behind a better world for Her and all Black women than the burning one we’ve inherited.”

‘G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto’ is out now.

Watch next: Fact mix 766 – Elkka