Hugar soundtrack video art pioneers Steina & Woody Vasulka in Enigma

Taken from the soundtrack for The Vasulka Effect, a documentary following the careers of the influential duo.

Early video art pioneers Steina and Woody Vasulka are the subject of a new documentary, The Vasulka Effect, which explores their career as foundational avant-garde practitioners.

Directed by Hrafnhildur Gunnarsdóttir, the film was scored by Icelandic duo Hugar. ‘Enigma’ is the third single to be released from the original soundtrack, providing the perfect soundscape for behind the scenes footage from the Vasulka’s Brotherhood exhibition.

Held at the Berg Contemporary, Tokyo, in 1998, the audiovisual experience consisted of an assembly of six individual media constructions of various sizes, designed to act in a mutually coordinated manner or stand alone as individual exhibits.

The Vasulka Effect: Music From The Motion Picture arrives on October 2 via Sony Music Masterworks.

