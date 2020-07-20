The 83rd soundtracks a demonic dance party in ‘Goloso Amor’

Featuring mesmerising 3D animations from artists Gabriel Massan and Ikaro Cavalcante.

New York producer The 83rd soundtracks a demonic dance party in the video for ‘Goloso Amor’, taken from his genre-destroying edit pack 83 Editz.

Brought to life by artists Gabriel Massan and Ikaro Cavalcante, the head-scrambling visual depicts mesmerising 3D animations of strange figures losing it to The 83rd’s high velocity club pressure.

83 Editz sees The 83rd taking on tracks from Megan Thee Stallion, Arca, Ciara, Rosalía, Madonna and many more, spinning them together with the sounds of baile funk, hardcore techno, Jersey and Baltimore club across 13 heavy club anthems.

83 Editz is out now, on Sermon 3 Recordings.

