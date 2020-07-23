Moses Sumney looks towards an uncertain future in ‘Me In 20 Years’

He plays an elderly version of himself in the striking visual.

Moses Sumney has shared a powerful video for ‘Me In 20 Years’, a melancholic glance towards an uncertain future, taken from his recent album, græ.

The artist plays an elderly version of himself, living in squalor and falling apart. The video follows him during his final moments, before disappearing into a a dark chasm in his mattress.

græ is out now, on Jagjaguwar.

