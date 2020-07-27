Duval Timothy shares video for new single, ‘Fall Again’

Taken from his new album, Help.

Duval Timothy visits Tombo Fishing Village in Freetown, Sierra Leone in the video for his new single, ‘Fall Again’.

Directing, shooting, writing, colour grading and designing the costumes for the film, Timothy captures a beautiful portrait of fishermen working off the Freetown coast.

The track is taken from his new album, Help, which sees the multidisciplinary artist collaborating with Lil Silva, Melanie Faye, Vegyn, Desta Haile, Mr Mitch, Dave Okumo, and Twin Shadow.

Help arrives on August 7 via Carrying Colour and The Vinyl Factory.

Watch next: Julianknxx reimagines his childhood in Sierra Leone with In Praise Of Still Boys