Fractal Fantasy lead us on a guided tour around their dream club in Virtua

Virtua is a new virtual club space from Fractal Fantasy, the audiovisual club imprint founded by Zora Jones and Sinjin Hawke. Featuring four walls made up entirely of projection screens, which are currently showing installations from Nicolas Sassoon and øøøø, a spatial audio system and a centralised DJ booth, the space is, in the label’s own words, “engineered to foster potent communal experiences and un-distill pop culture.”

Jones and Hawke have designed a 360˚ virtual tour through Virtua, soundtracked by new material from a host of Fractal Fantasy affiliates, including Martyn Bootyspoon, Zubotnik, Xzavier Stone, as well as Sinjin Hawke and Zora Jones themselves.

The tour reveals additional aspects about the producer’s dream space, including integrated development studios “for programmers and artists to develop ideas and experiment”, as well as lockers and vending machines in place of a cloak room and bar in order to encourage “more meaningful interaction and community.”

Take the full tour at the Fractal Fantasy website. You can find all five Virtua tracks at the Fractal Fantasy Bandcamp.

