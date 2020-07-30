Oklou excavates herself in the video for new single, ‘unearth me’

One of three new tracks taken from her forthcoming mixtape Galore.

French producer, vocalist, songwriter and NUXXE affiliate Oklou has shared a gorgeous new video for her track ‘unearth me’.

Directed by Parisian filmmaker Kevin Elamrani-Lince, the video follows Oklou into the woods as she feverishly digs towards a mysterious and powerful entity.

Taken from her forthcoming mixtape Galore, ‘unearth me’ is one of three new tracks to be released from the project, including ‘fall’ and the title track, ‘galore’.

Galore arrives on September 24. ‘unearth me’ is out now.

