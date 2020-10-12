Video I by I 12.10.20

Ahya Simone reminds us that we need each other with ‘Frostbite’

She describes the track as “a conversation about the feeling of being isolated while longing for connection and belonging.” 

Detroit-based harpist and singer-songwriter Ahya Simone has released a hazy visual for her new single, ‘Frostbite’.

Speaking about the track, Simone explains: “Our resilience and creativity in fostering connection is unmatched. Even in a global pandemic, along with continuous mourning and rage in response to state sanctioned violence against Black people, we still know a way to each other and we take care of each other.”

‘”Frostbite’ is a conversation about the feeling of being isolated while longing for connection and belonging. This song is a reminder that we need each other – risk and all. And if we look around, there is love to be cherished and watered. I hope that ‘Frostbite’ will keep you warm.”

‘Frostbite’ is out now. For more information about Ahya Simone and her work you can visit her website and follow her on Instagram.

