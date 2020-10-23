Series, Audiovisual I by I 23.10.20

Son Zept mutates rave aesthetics with ‘Trophy Run’

Digital artist Dervla Hillan plunges into a technicolor ravescape of undulating organisms and virtual architecture.

While Belfast producer Liam McCartan, aka Son Zept, may draw his influences from the rich history of the hardcore continuum, his intricate, genre-exploding club constructions transport the listener so far past his house, techno and electroacoustic touchstones you’ll be left scratching your head, trying to work out just where it was he started in the first place.

“I think these tracks all really come from starting within general rave aesthetics in mind, but then some tracks go so far away from that starting point that it’s barely audible”, explains McCartan. “I was just thinking about the different sound palettes that light up a certain genre in your head when you hear it. But then I wanted to fuck with that ‘lighting up’ quite a bit but not destroy the form of what I’m doing.”

Son Zept

‘Trophy Run’ is a perfect example of this. Starting with the radioactive bones of hardcore and acid, McCartan injects the track with crystalline synth stabs and cortex-searing drum programming, which act as the catalyst for high-velocity, rave-ready sonic mutations.

Digital artist Dervla Hillan perfectly visualises these mutations, plunging us into a technicolor ravescape of undulating organisms and virtual architecture. An acid-dipped rave smiley ricochets around Hillan’s world, acting as the ghost of the sounds McCartan catapults into the bleeding edge.

Son Zept

‘Trophy Run’ is taken from B, the second in a trilogy of mini albums from Son Zept. Both B and it’s predecessor, A, are available now at the Resist-AV Bandcamp.

Watch next: Lugh reflects on the ethereal dream of social weightlessness with ‘El Rocio’

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Series

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp