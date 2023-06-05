Fact Mix: Arieshandmodel

Arieshandmodel careens through a high-velocity barrage of Latin club, hard techno and earworm edits.

A beloved fixture of Mexico’s party circuit, Arieshandmodel is renowned for tracing the contours of Latin club music with an ear for the hard, the fast and the steamy. Weaving uncompromising variations of guaracha and Colombian aleteo into breakbeats and slamming hard techno, the selector pursues percussive charge and intricate rhythms with relentless momentum, finding irresistible groove within high-velocity cacophony.

Splitting her time between Mexico and Berlin, Arieshandmodel’s predilection for contemporary European and UK club music has only deepened. Recently she has unleashed her ferocious energy on legendary queer parties Buttons and Herrensauna, as well as within vital underground nodes Einhundert and Weeeirdos, distilling her eclectic sound into a memorable showing in Berlin’s most famous bathroom.

Her Fact mix erupts from these same dance floors, seeing her careen through pummelling productions from Mexican artists Santa Niña, 1OO1O, Keygurr, monolithic techno from Sherelle, TYGAPAW and WTCHCRFT, earworm edits from KAVARI, Loris and DJ Deeeon, as well as perreo trance from BRENDA, bloodthirsty ballroom from Yakuzzi & Bruja Prieta and an absolutely lethal, warp speed vogue tool from Brunoso.

You can find Arieshandmodel on Instagram and SoundCloud.

Tracklist:

Santa Niña – ‘MALEVOLENCE’

Deftones – ‘My Own Summer’ (KAVARI Bootleg)

Oswald – ‘She’s A Wreck’

Plan B – ‘Sé Que Quieres (Loris Edit)’

1OO1O – ‘JAGUAR (7AM mix)’

DJ Manny – ‘Let Me Work’

UUU4IA – ‘WORK4ME’

Sherelle – ‘GETOUTOFMYHEAD’

Off The Meds – ‘Voice of Meds (AAAA Rework)’

Ace-up & Blare – ‘Let Me Bang (DJ Deeon Remix)’

YOZY – ‘SpiceWorld!’

TYGAPAW – ‘PRESSURE’

WTCHCRFT – ‘CALMA BB’

BRENDA – ‘SUPERVIOLET ROMANCE’

Keygurr – ‘Estilos Furiosos’

DJ Fucci – ‘Maíz’

Yakuzzi & Bruja Prieta – ‘Eztli’

Brunoso – ‘Tambor De Crioula HA (Maranhão Vogue Tool)’

