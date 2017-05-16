Flying Lotus releases new track ‘Night Grows Pale’

Another flip from FlyLo.

Flying Lotus has released new track ‘Night Grows Pale’ featuring a sample of Queen’s ‘White Queen (As It Began)’. No word on where the track will live, or if it’s just another fun flip, like his recent Twin Peaks theme remix. It’s been almost three years since FlyLo’s You’re Dead!, so hopefully we’ll get something new soon.

Earlier this year, Flying Lotus made his feature film directorial debut (as “steve.”) at Sundance with Kuso. Starring Zach Fox, fka Bootymath, the film’s grossness inspired mass walkouts at the festival.