The rock icon passed away last night aged 52.

Update: AP reports that a medical examiner has determined Cornell’s death was caused by suicide.

DETROIT (AP) — Medical examiner determines Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell committed suicide by hanging in Detroit. — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 18, 2017

Detroit Police are investigating Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell’s death as a ‘possible suicide’, reports Billboard.

Cornell, lead singer of grunge legends Soundgarden and US rock supergroup Audioslave, died in Detroit on Wednesday night (May 17). According to police spokesperson Michael Woody, officers responded to a 911 call just after midnight and found Cornell unresponsive in his hotel room.

“When the units arrived they were met by a gentleman who indicated that Chris Cornell had been found in his room,” Woody told Billboard. “When officers went to the room they found Chris Cornell laying in his bathroom, unresponsive and he had passed away. We are investigating it as a possible suicide but we need to wait on the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.”

He added that police are at “the beginning stages of the investigation and we can’t say anything about the scene.” Cornell had performed with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre in Detroit last night just hours before his death.

In a statement, Cornell’s representative Brian Bumbery said his death was “sudden and unexpected”.

Carl Craig, Nile Rodgers and other musicians have paid tribute to the legend on social media.

#RIPChrisCornell My heartfelt condolences to Vicki and your family. You are my special brother… https://t.co/AQcpYfBNdT — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell. Ultra stunned & sad to read of his sudden passing, he was one of the greatest. Condolences to his blood & music families pic.twitter.com/e79G3wddyG — Stephen F. O'Malley (@IdeologicOrgan) May 18, 2017

RIP. So young. So sad 😞 pic.twitter.com/61JjmdVFDC — Best Coast (@BestCoast) May 18, 2017