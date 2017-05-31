Korg Gadget studio for Mac now available as free version

Try Korg’s all-in-one software studio for no money.

Korg has released a free version of its Gadget studio for Mac, giving curious producers the opportunity to see if it’s worth shelling out $199 for the full version.

Released earlier this year, Korg Gadget for Mac scaled up the Japanese company’s popular iOS app for desktop users, combining over 30 synths and instruments with mixer, sequencer and effects.

Korg Gadget LE only features five of the “gadgets” (as Korg calls the studio’s software instruments), but these include a drum machine and enough synths to make a simple track.

The free edition has a few other limitations: you won’t be able to export audio, MIDI or Ableton Live projects, while iCloud and Ableton Link features are also disabled.

If you want to try Korg Gadget LE for Mac, it can be downloaded from the Korg store.

