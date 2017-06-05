The SpongeBob Musical featuring David Bowie music coming to Broadway

SpongeBob counted Bowie among his fans.

After a series of successful smaller runs, The SpongeBob Musical is headed to Broadway this year and features original musical contributions from David Bowie, The Flaming Lips and many more.

When news of a SpongeBob SquarePants musical first surfaced in 2015 with plans for a Broadway run the following year, its cast of musical contributors seemed too good to be true. But as The Hollywood Reporter confirms, the musical will make its Broadway debut December 4 at The Palace Theater, with previews running throughout November.

The show features a massive list of songwriting contributors including Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, T.I., Lady Antebellum, They Might Be Giants.

Bowie was a fan and guest star of the original show, and will also have his 1995 Brian Eno-collaboration ‘No Control’ featured.

As Pitchfork points out, The Flaming Lips contribute a new song titled ‘Tomorrow Is’ and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Stephen Tyler contributed ‘Bikini Bottom Boogie’.

Keep an eye out for more from the show this year and let’s hope they find room for this masterpiece.