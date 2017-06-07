Eurorack favorite 4ms joins Softube’s virtual modular system

More virtual modules for your laptop.

Leading Eurorack company 4ms has joined Softube’s virtual modular system with a replica of its Spectral Multiband Resonator module.

Softube Modular was launched last year, and gives you the chance to build your own modular synth inside your laptop using virtual replicas of hardware from leading Eurorack manufacturers.

Owners will now be able to get their hands on the 4ms Spectral Multiband Resonator module – a resonant filter with multiple applications – for $49 (or $39 until June 30). The physical version costs $475.

Softube is also launching virtual modular versions of its TSAR-1 and TSAR-1R reverb plug-ins for the platform, though they’re considerably more expensive than the 4ms module. They come in at $269 and $99 respectively (or $199 and $49 until June 30).

The basic Softube Modular package now costs $79 down from $99, and includes six replica modules from Eurorack originator Doepfer along with over 20 different utility modules. Intellijel’s uFold II, Korgasmatron II and Rubicon modules are also available for the platform.

