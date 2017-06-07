TLC unveil first video in over a decade for ‘Way Back’ featuring Snoop Dogg

The band’s new self-titled album is out June 30.

TLC have shared their first new music video in over a decade – ‘Way Back’ featuring Snoop Dogg.

The video shows the best-selling US group soaking up a summer party scene and captures the optimistic sound of a band “not only reflecting on their sometimes turbulent roots but also facing forwards, towards a bright future.”

The duo have also shared new single ‘It’s Sunny’, which you can listen to here.

TLC make their comeback later this month with their first album since 2002’s 3D and their first since the death of Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes in a car crash that same year.

