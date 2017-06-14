Ariana Grande could be made an honorary citizen of Manchester

The council want to recognize the “many selfless acts” following the attack on May 22.

Ariana Grande could become an honorary citizen of Manchester for helping to raise millions for the victims of the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

As the Manchester Evening News reports, Manchester city council is proposing a new scheme to recognize outstanding contributions to the city following the terror attack of May 22, which left 23 people dead and 119 injured.

On June 4, Grande organized the star-studded One Love Manchester concert at Old Trafford, which had around 500,000 attendees and raised almost £3m. Other performers at the benefit included Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams.

Council chief Sir Richard Leese said many people would already consider Grande to be “an honorary Mancunian”.

“This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” said Leese.

He continued: “We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May – with love and courage rather than hatred and fear.”

Manchester City Council also announced it would hold an event later on this year to recognize the “great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit in the aftermath of the atrocity”.

The proposals for the new scheme will be discussed at the council’s next full meeting on July 12.