Jay Z announces new album 4:44

Hear a snippet of new song ‘Adnis’.

Jay Z has announced a new album, titled 4:44.

The LP is due out on June 30 and will be available to stream exclusively by members of Tidal and phone network Sprint.

Last night (June 18), Tidal shared a teaser of new song ‘Adnis’ in a new trailer for the streaming platform’s film of the same name, which stars Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover. Tidal has been teasing 4:44 with a series of mysterious adverts over the past few weeks, hinting that there could be a strong visual element to the album.

It’s not yet confirmed whether the new LP will take the form of a visual album or a soundtrack to the film.

Reports are currently circulating that Jay Z and partner Beyoncé have recently given birth to twins, although neither star has yet to confirm the births.