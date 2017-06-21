Lunice says TNGHT are working on new music

The duo went on hiatus in 2013 after the release of their disappointing ‘Acrylics’.

In an conversation earlier today with Red Bull Music Academy in Berlin, Montréal producer Lunice revealed that he and Hudson Mohawke are working on new music as TNGHT.

As a duo, the two received a lot of attention for their “trap EDM” production style including from Kanye West, who enlisted HudMo to work on Yeezus which features a sample of TNGHT’s ‘R U Ready’ on album standout ‘Blood on the Leaves’. TNGHT’s ‘Higher Ground’ also appeared in a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups commercial, which you can watch below.

