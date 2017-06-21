Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood to play rare show as duo

Proceeds will aid restoration of Italy’s Le Marche region following the recent devastating earthquakes.

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood are joining forces as a duo to play a rare show.

Greenwood and Yorke will perform on August 20 at the open-air Sferisterio Stadium in Macerata, Italy. The band announced that the benefit show will support restoration efforts in the Le Marche region following earthquakes that devastated the country last year.

The Oxford band are currently gearing up for a headline performance at this year’s Glastonbury, playing the Pyramid Stage on Friday June 23.

