Dr. Luke and Kesha’s mother release joint statement after Tennessee defamation case is dismissed

Kesha’s case against Dr. Luke in New York persists.

Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald and Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert, have released a joint statement after a Tennessee court dismissed a defamation suit Gottwald filed against Sebert. The case was originally filed in October 2014 for defamation and wrongful interference from Sebert.

According to the statement, she “admits she has no firsthand personal knowledge of the events occurring on the night of the alleged rape.” At this time, the only remaining legal battle between Gottwald and Kesha is in New York. Earlier this year, Kesha leaked numerous incendiary emails she alleges were sent to her by Gottwald.

Read the full statement below:

“Dr. Luke vigorously disputes and denies that he ever raped Kesha Sebert, and he is asserting claims of defamation in a New York court against Kesha Sebert for making statements to the contrary, which statements Dr. Luke adamantly maintains are false.

“Pebe admits she has no firsthand personal knowledge of the events occurring on the night of the alleged rape. Pebe was not present that night. At that time, Pebe was in Nashville, and Kesha was in Los Angeles. The dispute between Kesha and Dr. Luke about the events of that night is the subject of the New York case, and will be decided in that case. Accordingly, all parties believe it is appropriate to dismiss this Tennessee case and focus their attention on the New York case.”

[via Stereogum]