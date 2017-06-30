Jay-Z releases new album 4:44

Brooklyn’s finest is back.

Jay-Z has released 4:44, the follow-up to his 2013 album Magna Carta Holy Grail, produced entirely by No I.D. It comes in tandem with an eponymously titled film starring Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’o and Mahershala Ali.

Throughout the past year, producers have been teasing collabs with the iconic rapper. Zaytoven shared a pic of the two working together on Instagram while Swizz Beatz revealed that Jay was in “AlbumModeZone”.

Earlier this year, Jay-Z was the first rapper to ever be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He praised many of his favorite rappers, old and new, after the ceremony, including the “greatest rapper of all time”, the sorely missed former US president Barack Obama.

Hear 4:44 now on Tidal. The album will be available on other streaming platforms at a later date.