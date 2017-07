From the mind behind Radiohead’s ‘Burn the Witch’.

Hot on the heels of their Baby Driver soundtrack contribution ‘Chase Me’, Run the Jewels have released a claymation video for RTJ 3 ‘Don’t Get Captured’.

The video was directed by Chris Hopewell who created the terrifying, Trumpton—like clip for Radiohead’s ‘Burn the Witch’. Hopewell’s work with RTJ is just as peculiar, but with Killer Mike and El-P’s comedy of horrors edge. Check it out below.