Man arrested for threatening to attack Ariana Grande concert in Costa Rica

A 22-year-old Colombian citizen was arrested the day before the show.

Authorities in Costa Rica have arrested a Colombian man suspected of threatening to carry out an attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Alajuela.

According to the Associated Press, Costa Rican prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect made the threats online. Head investigator Walter Espinoza told local media that the original threats were written in Arabic.

The concert went ahead as planned on Sunday (July 9). Grande has yet to comment about the arrest.

The threat followed the May 22 bombing at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert, which left 22 dead and 59 others injured.