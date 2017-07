Another taste of Scum Fuck Flower Boy.

Tyler, the Creator has shared a new track called ‘Boredom’, featuring Corinne Bailey Rae, Rex Orange County and Anna of the North.

It’s taken from forthcoming album Scum Fuck Flower Boy, the follow-up to 2015’s Cherry Bomb, which is out July 21.

This new track features previously released singles ‘Who Dat Boy’ featuring A$AP Rocky and the Frank Ocean-featuring ‘911 / Mr. Lonely’.