Frank Ocean’s Lovebox set was filmed by Spike Jonze

By , Jul 17 2017

Image via: Instagram

Fan theories suggest that Jonze is making some sort of Frank Ocean documentary.

Frank Ocean’s Lovebox performance on Friday (July 14) was filmed by acclaimed director Spike Jonze.

Jonze was spotted tracking Ocean with a handheld camera during his set, with the footage then seemingly projected back onto the big screens by the side of the stage.

Fans on Reddit have begun to speculate that the Her director is making a Blonde live album film, with one user pointing out the presence of Jonze at Parklife festival, “filming whilst Frank was playing and walking around the set prior to it starting.”

The headline show was the first time Ocean had performed in London since 2013.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Tyler, the Creator announces new album Flower Boy

Jul 6 2017

Tyler, the Creator announces new album Flower Boy
Listen to Tyler, the Creator’s new track ‘911 / Mr. Lonely’ featuring Frank Ocean

Jun 30 2017

Listen to Tyler, the Creator's new track '911 / Mr. Lonely'...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+