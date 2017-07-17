Frank Ocean’s Lovebox set was filmed by Spike Jonze

Fan theories suggest that Jonze is making some sort of Frank Ocean documentary.

Frank Ocean’s Lovebox performance on Friday (July 14) was filmed by acclaimed director Spike Jonze.

Jonze was spotted tracking Ocean with a handheld camera during his set, with the footage then seemingly projected back onto the big screens by the side of the stage.

Fans on Reddit have begun to speculate that the Her director is making a Blonde live album film, with one user pointing out the presence of Jonze at Parklife festival, “filming whilst Frank was playing and walking around the set prior to it starting.”

The headline show was the first time Ocean had performed in London since 2013.