Frank Ocean’s Lovebox set was filmed by Spike Jonze

Fan theories suggest that Jonze is making some sort of Frank Ocean documentary.
Frank Ocean’s Lovebox performance on Friday (July 14) was filmed by acclaimed director Spike Jonze.
Jonze was spotted tracking Ocean with a handheld camera during his set, with the footage then seemingly projected back onto the big screens by the side of the stage.
If Thursday at Wimbledon was one of the best of my life, Friday is now also one of the best of my life, and I'm a bit worried I'm living in a virtual reality simulation! Here's Frank Ocean rather nearby singing so beautifully as one of my film heroes, Spike Jonze, films him and projects a live music video of it back to the stage. We had no chance of getting close to the main stage so had stayed by a platform in the middle because they were setting up some interesting rare cameras for the gig. It turned out to be the platform Frank performed on for the whole set. His voice was incredible, the night was warm and clear and the audience were sweet and sharing with one another. It was pure magic ✨
Fans on Reddit have begun to speculate that the Her director is making a Blonde live album film, with one user pointing out the presence of Jonze at Parklife festival, “filming whilst Frank was playing and walking around the set prior to it starting.”
The headline show was the first time Ocean had performed in London since 2013.