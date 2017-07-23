Watch Brad Pitt appear on stage with Frank Ocean at FYF Fest 2017

Spike Jonze was reportedly filming the performance.

Brad Pitt appeared on stage during Frank Ocean’s headline FYF Fest set in LA last night (July 22).

The US actor can be seen miming talking on the phone during Ocean’s performance of Stevie Wonder’s cover of The Carpenters’ ‘Close to You’ and Jackson 5 classic ‘Never Can Say Goodbye.’ Watch some footage below.

Attendees also reported that Spike Jonze was filming Ocean’s set, sparking more rumors that a film-related project is in the works. Earlier this month, Jonze was spotted tracking Ocean with a handheld camera during his performance at London’s Lovebox.

Pitt had recently praised Ocean in an interview with GQ: “I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean, he revealed. “I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special.”