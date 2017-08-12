Reports of severe delays and queue crushes have been flooding social media.

South London’s Sunfall Festival descended into chaos earlier today (August 12) with reports of “dangerous” queues of up to five hours flooding social media.

Festival-goers at the Brockwell Park event described scenes of crowd crushes with police having “to enforce crowd control” as people stampeded barricades in the thousands-deep queue.

One fan witnessed “fighting” as revellers grew increasingly frustrated, while another said they felt “lucky to be alive” after the crush, adding: “Organizers should be extremely concerned.”

Many ticket-holders are calling for refunds to be issued.

Actually quite dangerous queuing, people stampeding barricades at the front and everyone who has been queuing for 2+ hours still waiting. pic.twitter.com/JupLbZppN4 — Indira 💅🏾 (@IndiraBirnie) August 12, 2017

Hope this ends up in a local paper pic.twitter.com/J2MKmaCDgE — Pure Joy (@purejoydj) August 12, 2017

If queuing for hours without food, water or toilets is your idea of fun then #sunfallfestival looks REALLY fun — Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) August 12, 2017

Oh dear we seem to have a crowd rush at #Sunfall #Brockwellpark , what a mess pic.twitter.com/Ip8qPL6KoQ — Robert Harrison (@ieattothebeat) August 12, 2017

Chaotic for the thousands still not entered #sunfall in Brockwell Park #hernehill pic.twitter.com/kOlyeAaw2X — Richard Baker (@bakerpictures) August 12, 2017

#sunfallfestival 100% worst festival I've ever been to. People are fighting, in alone for an hour and I'm still it in — Martha Jephcott (@MarthaJephcott) August 12, 2017

Feel lucky to be alive after the #sunfallfestival queue crush. Organisers should be extremely concerned. — el scott cairns (@ellescottcairns) August 12, 2017

Excellent way to kill everyone's vibe. Well done lads #Sunfall pic.twitter.com/oRZ1hWbLof — Max KC (@maxkc6) August 12, 2017

The festival tweeted a brief statement in response that said “for everyone’s health and safety, heightened security/search measures have been put in place. This is causing some delay on entrance.”

It also assured that “additional resources” would be “put in place to try and speed up the entry process.”

Now in its second year, the electronic music festival boasts a day and night programme that this year includes performances from Larry Heard, Ben UFO, Helena Hauff, DJ Bone, Theo Parrish and more. Sunfall is organized by the same team behind XOYO, Phonox, Camden Assembly and Croatia festivals Outlook and Dimensions.

FACT has reached out to a Sunfall Festival representative for comment.