iRig Keys I/O is an audio interface and MIDI keyboard controller for $199

IK Multimedia launches a portable, all-in-one music station.

IK Multimedia has launched a new MIDI controller keyboard with built-in audio interface aimed at budget-conscious music-makers.

The iRig Keys I/O costs $199.99 for the 25-key version and $299.99 for the 49-key version. Both have velocity-sensitive pads for playing beats as well as touch-sensitive faders. Its closest rivals are probably Novation’s Launchkey and Arturia’s Minilab controllers, which come in at $129 and $99 for the 25-key versions, but neither of those have audio interfaces, which can cost another $100 at least.

A built-in audio interface isn’t something you see often on MIDI keyboards, but IK Multimedia does has a lot of experience making them, particularly its iRig guitar interfaces for iOS devices. However, it only gives you a single instrument and microphone input together with two line outputs for speakers and a headphone output, though you do get a MIDI out and pedal input too.

It has a few other cool features that might sweeten the deal. There’s an included stand for sitting an iPhone or iPad (both of which work with the controller out of the box) and programmable touch strips for effects. Both controllers with work with USB or mains power, but they can also be powered by AA batteries. It’s an unusual feature for a MIDI controller – let alone an audio interface – that make it worth a look for anyone who likes to travel.

On top of that IK Multimedia a suite of music software including Ableton Live 9 Lite, SampleTank 3, mastering suite T-RackS 4 Deluxe and Syntronik Pro-V, a virtual vintage synthesizer. Both models are scheduled for release in October – find out more at the IK Multimedia website.

