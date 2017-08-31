SOPHIE releases sample pack with sounds from ‘Lemonade’ and more

All the SOPHIE samples you could ever need.

Anyone who wants to recreate the neon sound of SOPHIE at home is in luck: the PC Music affiliate has released his first sample pack via subscription website Splice.

The pack contains the “metallic, plastic synth glitches” of ‘Lemonade’ and ‘Hard’, as well as the subs from Quay Dash’s ‘Bossed Up’, which he recently produced. It also contains percussion hits, soundscapes, FX, kicks and snares made by the producer, all of which are royalty-free.

In order to get the pack you’ll have to subscribe to Splice, which lets you download content from its library for a monthly fee of $7.99. SOPHIE joins other famous producers in contributing exclusive packs to Splice, including Kirk Knight, Lex Luger and Deadmau5.

Full details on the sample pack can be found at Splice.

Read next: 21 great free sample packs for producers on a budget