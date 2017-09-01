Coil’s legendary, hallucinogen-inspired Time Machines gets vinyl reissue

Each track is named after the hallucinogenic chemical it was composed for.

One of Coil’s most legendary albums, Time Machines will receive a remastered and reissue on vinyl and CD from Dais this October.

The 1998 album contains four long-form drone pieces named after and composed for hallucinogenic chemicals including psilocybin and DMT. Today you can hear the fully remastered opener ‘7-Methoxy-β-Carboline: (Telepathine)’.

Starting with demos originally recorded by member Drew McDowall, the trio also found inspiration from ceremonial Tibetan music with founding member John Balance once describing the album as creating “temporal slips” in time and space.

In its initial release Time Machines was considered its own self-titled debut separate from Coil due to it different sound. In later interviews, however, co-founder Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson came to call it a Coil album as the group’s sound expanded with this reissue finally crediting it to the project.

For those in New York and Los Angeles, you’ll be able to see McDowall perform Time Machines live during Dais’s 10 year anniversary celebrations. He’ll perform tomorrow (September 2) at LA’s Regent Theater and Pioneer Works in New York on September 22.

Time Machines returns this October from Dais. Take a look at the tracklist and psychedelic (literally) tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘7-Methoxy-β-Carboline: (Telepathine)’

02. ‘2,5-Dimethoxy-4-Ethyl-Amphetamine: (DOET/Hecate)’

03. ‘5-Methoxy-N, N-Dimethyltryptamine: (5-MeO-DMT)’

04. ‘4-Indolol, 3-[2-(Dimethylamino)Ethyl], Phosphate Ester: (Psilocybin)’