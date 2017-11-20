London nightlife receives boost as Sadiq Khan announces 24-hour Overground plans

Just in time for party season.

London Overground’s 24-hour service will launch for the first time on December 15.

The 24-hour service will operate on Fridays and Saturdays between New Cross Gate and Dalston Junction, before extending to Highbury & Islington next year, as the BBC reports.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the service would “provide huge benefits to Londoners and visitors… helping those working hard through the night and all those out enjoying everything London has to offer, as well as creating jobs and boosting our economy.”

The 24-hour service follows the launch of the capital’s Night Tube last year, which offers round-the-clock travel on the Victoria, Central and other lines.