Eddie Peake brings legendary jungle pirate station Kool FM into London’s White Cube gallery

Hardcore legend Billy “Daniel” Bunter tells us what to expect.

Today (February 7) sees the opening of London artist Eddie Peake’s new solo exhibition Concrete Pitch at the city’s White Cube gallery in Bermondsey. The centerpiece is a pirate radio station broadcasting from a booth inside the space, featuring shows run by legendary Kool London DJ Billy “Daniel” Bunter.

A radio station might seem like an odd thing to have in a gallery, but Peake was a regular listener of the station – formerly known as Kool FM – in the early ‘90s, which illegally broadcasted from various east London tower blocks and was instrumental in the development of the capital’s early jungle and D&B scenes.

FACT visited the exhibition and spoke to Bunter to find out what to expect from his residency at the exhibition, which runs until April 8 at White Cube Bermondsey.

