By , Feb 9 2018
Hip-hop pioneer Lovebug Starski has died, aged 57

The hip-hop community mourns the man who coined the genre name itself.

Bronx DJ, MC and hip-hop pioneer Lovebug Starski died at age 57. According to numerous sources and friends, his cause of death was a sudden heart attack last night (Feb 8) while in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A contemporary of Grandmaster Flash and Afrika Bambaataa, Starski was a respected MC and DJ known for his ability to both at the same time. He was known for the signature phrase “Hip-Hop-you-don’t-stop” with “hip-hop” being a term he’s credited with creating. Starski is also one of the local legends The Notorious B.I.G. references in his iconic opening verse to ‘Juicy’.

Many artists in the hip-hop community have paid tribute to Starski this morning. Read some below.

https://twitter.com/JustBlaze/status/961768669427781633

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/961841120333332480

