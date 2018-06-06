Emma-Jean Thackray – Against The Clock

The UK jazz up-and-comer writes a track in 10 minutes.

Trumpet player, multi-instrumentalist and producer Emma-Jean Thackray has been making waves this year. A rising star of the UK jazz scene, Thackray’s been repped by Gilles Peterson and Theo Parrish and produced her recent album Ley Lines entirely from her home studio.

We travelled down to south London for this week’s episode of Against The Clock to see what Thackray could make in 10 minutes and trust us, it’s something pretty special. She created a vibrant jazz beat using live drums, percussion, trumpet and even had time to sing “my time is running out” before the buzzer went off.

Thackray’s latest record Ley Lines is out now on The Vinyl Factory. Don’t miss her at Sónar Barcelona 2018.

