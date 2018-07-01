Canadian rapper Smoke Dawg reportedly shot dead in Toronto

The Halal Gang member was reportedly one of three people shot outside Toronto’s Cube nightclub last night.

Canadian rapper Smoke Dawg has reportedly been killed following a shooting in Toronto on Saturday (June 30).

According to Toronto news outlet CP24, the Skepta collaborator was one of three people shot outside the city’s Cube nightclub shortly before 8pm EST. One person died and two were injured. Police said the suspects may have fled in a black SUV or a white car.

Smoke Dawg first rose to fame for his contribution to 2015 Toronto street anthem ‘Still’ and his remix of French Montana’s ‘Trap House.’ In 2016, he collaborated with Skepta on ‘Overseas’ and last year supported Drake on his Boy Meets World European tour.

Drake and Giggs have both paid tribute to Smoke Dawg on social media. See their tributes below.