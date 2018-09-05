Pioneer DJ launches XDJ-RR all-in-one system for Rekordbox

It’s the company’s latest system aimed at aspiring DJs.

Pioneer DJ has launched the latest in its family of all-in-one DJ systems, the $1,099/£1,019 XDJ-RR.

Like Pioneer DJ’s XDJ-RX models, the new unit might look like a giant laptop DJ controller, but it’s actually a self-contained system for use with USB drives and the company’s Rekordbox software.

The XDJ-RR is slightly less expensive than the current XDJ-RX2 and less bulky. The compnay is aiming it at amateur DJs who “want to make the transition from playing at home to performing at parties, bars and eventually clubs”.

Features include a seven-inch color screen that displays track information, performance controls for features like hot cues and beat jump, a two-channel mixer with effects, dual USB ports and direct USB recording.

The XDJ-RR will be released in early September with a specially designed bag arriving in October for £109. It follows the DDJ-400, an affordable, entry level controller with a DJ tutorial mode launched in July.

