Free modular software VCV Rack now hosts VST plugins

By , Nov 27 2018

Image via: VCV Rack

Use your favorite plugins with the virtual Eurorack system.

VCV Rack – the free, open-source software that features software versions of some of the most popular Eurorack modules on the market – is now able to host VST plugins.

The new functionality can be enabled with Host, a premium module that’s able to run VSTs inside your virtual rack. You’ll have to pay $30 for it, but it does offer two separate modules for containing plugin instruments and effects.

The VST instrument and effect hosts both include CV and gate inputs, stereo audio outputs and 16 parameter inputs for modulation. Watch the modules working with various VSTs below.

VCV Rack was released in 2017 and features modules based on gear from Mutable Instruments, Befaco and Synthesis Technology, several of which feature direct ports of the software that powers the original hardware.

Read next: How to build a modular synth: The ultimate Eurorack buyer’s guide

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

FACT’s essential holiday gift guide for producers

Nov 24 2018

FACT's essential holiday gift guide for producers
Bristol’s Elevator Sound launches Machina Bristronica synth expo

Nov 19 2018

Bristol's Elevator Sound launches Machina Bristronica synth event

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy