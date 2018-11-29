Yaeji’s ‘One More’ gets reworked by Beta Librae, Nídia and object blue

The producer enlists a trio of FACT favourites for One More – Remixes.

Yaeji has released a collection of remixes for her track ‘One More’, which dropped earlier this year.

New York producer Beta Librae, Príncipe’s Nídia and object blue, whose REX EP is one of our favourite records of the year so far, have all contributed remixes, each delivering a unique take on the woozy, Auto-Tune earworm.

Earlier this week, Yaeji contributed a ‘Karaoke Mix’ to the much-loved mix series Blowing Up The Workshop.

One More – Remixes is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and re-visit Yaeji’s Against The Clock session, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘One More (Beta Librae Remix)’
02. ‘One More (Nídia Remix)’
03. ‘One More (object blue Remix)’

