Juan Atkins to debut Cybotron live show at London’s Barbican Centre

The electro pioneers will perform both classic tracks and pieces from their forthcoming album.

Juan Atkins’ seminal electro project Cybotron will play its first ever live show at London’s Barbican Centre next year.

Conceived in collaboration with visual technologists Pilot, the live show features a “bespoke visual generative engine”, inspired by the futurism of Cybotron’s debut album Enter.

The show will feature both classic material and new tracks from a forthcoming, as-yet-untitled Cybotron album.

The London performance will be the first of a series of shows set for cities including Berlin, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris, New York City, Tokyo and Sydney, as well as festival dates between 2019 and 2021, with full details TBA.

Tickets for the Barbican show are available for Barbican members now – general sale starts tomorrow (November 30) at 10AM GMT.

