Listen to Earl Sweatshirt’s new album, Some Rap Songs

The rap prodigy’s latest full-length is finally here.

Earl Sweatshirt’s new album, Some Rap Songs, is out now.

The album includes previously released tracks ‘Nowhere2go’ and ‘The Mint’, and features Standing On The Corner, Navy Blue (the musical moniker of skater and Supreme model Sage Elsesser), as well as appearances from Earl’s mother Cheryl Harris and his late father, the poet Keorapetse Kgositsile.

Some Rap Songs is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Shattered Dreams’

02. ‘Red Water’

03. ‘Cold Summers’

04. ‘Nowhere2go’

05. ‘December 24’

06. ‘Ontheway!’ [Feat. Standing On the Corner]

07. ‘The Mint’ [Feat. Navy Blue]

08. ‘The Bends’

09. ‘Loosie’

10. ‘Azucar’

11. ‘Eclipse’

12. ‘Veins’

13. ‘Playing Possum’ [Feat. Cheryl Harris & Keorapetse Kgositsile]

14. ‘Peanut’

15. ‘Riot!’

