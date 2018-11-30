Listen to two reflective new songs from Chance The Rapper

Another surprise-drop from the Chicago rapper.

Chance The Rapper has released two new tracks, ‘The Man Who Has Everything’ and the Joey Purp-featuring ‘My Own Thing’. Listen to both below.

Earlier this year, the rapper dropped four new tracks, ‘I Might Need Security’, ‘Work Out’, ‘Wala Cam [feat. Supa Bwe & Forever Band]’ and ‘65th & Ingleside’, in a similar surprise drop.

Chance will also appear as a judge on Netflix’s new hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow, appearing alongside Cardi B and T.I.

Read next: The Rap Round-up, November 2018 – Leikeli47’s Acrylic is here and walk-ins are welcome