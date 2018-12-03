Archive#1 and the entire QNS series were uploaded to Bandcamp over the weekend.
Berlin drum ‘n’ bass mainstay Felix K has shared two collections of unreleased and rare tracks to his Bandcamp.
Archive #1, which features recordings made between 2008 and 2012, was uploaded alongside a complete collection of the producer’s sought-after QNS series, which initially received limited release in editions of 150 between 2009 and 2010.
The producer, born Felix Krone, is the co-founder of Nullpunkt and Hidden Hawaii. This year, he released the Momentum EP on Nullpunkt.
Archive#1 and QNS are both available via Felix K’s Bandcamp. Check out the cover art and tracklists for both releases below.
Archive #1 tracklist:
01. ‘Res Extensa’
02. ‘Aussenwelt’
03. ‘Res Cogitans’
04. ’11 Block Girl’
05. ‘Titan’
06. ‘Chamber One’
07. ‘The Dark Days Are Done’
08. ‘Eyecatching Girl’
QNS tracklist:
01. ‘QNS#1’
02. ‘QNS#2’
03. ‘QNS#2 Version’
04. ‘QNS#3’
05. ‘QNS#4’
06. ‘QNS#5’
07. ‘QNS#6’
