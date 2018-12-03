Archive#1 and the entire QNS series were uploaded to Bandcamp over the weekend.

Berlin drum ‘n’ bass mainstay Felix K has shared two collections of unreleased and rare tracks to his Bandcamp.

Archive #1, which features recordings made between 2008 and 2012, was uploaded alongside a complete collection of the producer’s sought-after QNS series, which initially received limited release in editions of 150 between 2009 and 2010.

<a href="http://flxk1.bandcamp.com/album/qns">QNS by QNS</a>

The producer, born Felix Krone, is the co-founder of Nullpunkt and Hidden Hawaii. This year, he released the Momentum EP on Nullpunkt.

Archive#1 and QNS are both available via Felix K’s Bandcamp. Check out the cover art and tracklists for both releases below.

Archive #1 tracklist:

01. ‘Res Extensa’

02. ‘Aussenwelt’

03. ‘Res Cogitans’

04. ’11 Block Girl’

05. ‘Titan’

06. ‘Chamber One’

07. ‘The Dark Days Are Done’

08. ‘Eyecatching Girl’

QNS tracklist:

01. ‘QNS#1’

02. ‘QNS#2’

03. ‘QNS#2 Version’

04. ‘QNS#3’

05. ‘QNS#4’

06. ‘QNS#5’

07. ‘QNS#6’

