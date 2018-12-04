The intimate festival returns to The Garden, Tisno for its fourth edition.
Dekmantel Selectors – which will take place from August 22 – 26, 2019 in the idyllic coastal venue The Garden in Tisno, Croatia – has announced the first acts for its fourth edition.
Demdike Stare, Objekt and Violet will join renowned selectors Ben UFO, Donato Dozzy, and Francois K, festival regulars Lena Willikens, Young Marco and Sassy J, as well as newcomers Mad Miran and DJ Bus Replacement Service.
Tickets to Dekmantel Selectors 2019 will go on sale at 12:00 CET on December 6. A regular ticket costs €173 and will grant you access to both the day program in The Garden and the night program, which takes places at the off-site Barbarella’s Discotheque.
For more information on the program, venue and tickets, head over the Dekmantel Selectors website. Check out the full list of confirmed acts below.
Dekmantel Selectors 2019 initial program:
Albion
Alicia Carrera
Andy Votel
Ben UFO
Bufiman
Chee Shimizu
Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy
Dazion
Dea Barandana
Dekmantel Soundsystem
Demdike Stare
DJ Brka
DJ Bus Replacement Service
DJ Down The Rabbit Hole
DJ Marcelle
Donato Dozzy
Finn Johannsen
François K
Identified Patient
Intergalactic Gary & Pasiphae
Jasmín
John Gómez
Jonny Rock
Kasra V
Khidja
Lena Willikens
Loma Doom
Mad Miran
Magic Teapot
Mark Knekelhuis
Mark Seven
Max Abysmal
Mick Wills
Nosedrip
Objekt
OKO DJ
Palms Trax
Phillip Jondo
Rabih Beaini
Sacha Mambo
Sassy J
Solar
Tiago
Tone B. Nimble
Violet
Vladimir Ivkovic
Winds & Skins (Donna Leake, Ece
Düzgit & Debora Ipekel)
Woody’92
Young Marco
Zozo
