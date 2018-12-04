The intimate festival returns to The Garden, Tisno for its fourth edition.

Dekmantel Selectors – which will take place from August 22 – 26, 2019 in the idyllic coastal venue The Garden in Tisno, Croatia – has announced the first acts for its fourth edition.

Demdike Stare, Objekt and Violet will join renowned selectors Ben UFO, Donato Dozzy, and Francois K, festival regulars Lena Willikens, Young Marco and Sassy J, as well as newcomers Mad Miran and DJ Bus Replacement Service.

Tickets to Dekmantel Selectors 2019 will go on sale at 12:00 CET on December 6. A regular ticket costs €173 and will grant you access to both the day program in The Garden and the night program, which takes places at the off-site Barbarella’s Discotheque.

For more information on the program, venue and tickets, head over the Dekmantel Selectors website. Check out the full list of confirmed acts below.

Dekmantel Selectors 2019 initial program:

Albion

Alicia Carrera

Andy Votel

Ben UFO

Bufiman

Chee Shimizu

Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy

Dazion

Dea Barandana

Dekmantel Soundsystem

Demdike Stare

DJ Brka

DJ Bus Replacement Service

DJ Down The Rabbit Hole

DJ Marcelle

Donato Dozzy

Finn Johannsen

François K

Identified Patient

Intergalactic Gary & Pasiphae

Jasmín

John Gómez

Jonny Rock

Kasra V

Khidja

Lena Willikens

Loma Doom

Mad Miran

Magic Teapot

Mark Knekelhuis

Mark Seven

Max Abysmal

Mick Wills

Nosedrip

Objekt

OKO DJ

Palms Trax

Phillip Jondo

Rabih Beaini

Sacha Mambo

Sassy J

Solar

Tiago

Tone B. Nimble

Violet

Vladimir Ivkovic

Winds & Skins (Donna Leake, Ece

Düzgit & Debora Ipekel)

Woody’92

Young Marco

Zozo

