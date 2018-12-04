Holly Herndon and Jlin collaborate with an AI baby on new track ‘Godmother’

By , Dec 4 2018
Holly Herndon

The track features a “nascent machine intelligence” named ‘Spawn’.

Holly Herndon has collaborated with Jlin on a new track, ‘Godmother’, which was generated using “Spawn”, an artificial intelligence created by Herndon and her partner Mat Dryhurst.

According to Herndon, ‘Godmother’ was created with no samples, edits, or overdubs and was generated by Spawn “from her listening to the artworks of her godmother Jlin, and attempting to reimagine them in her mother’s voice.”

Herndon emphasises that Spawn is still a “nascent machine intelligence”, and that what she terms the “roughness” of the track constitutes a reflection on the current development of AI.

“It communicates something honest about the state of this technology” says Herndon. “It is still a baby. It is important to be cautious that we are not raising a monster.”

‘Godmother’ is available to stream and download now. Check out the cover art below. This is not the first time the artists have worked together – Herndon appeared on Jlin’s Dark Energy and Black Origmai albums.

Read next: Listen to a classic FACT mix from Holly Herndon

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Lotic, Jlin and Yves Tumor confirmed for Rewire festival 2019

Nov 15 2018

Lotic, Jlin and Yves Tumor confirmed for Rewire festival 2019
Oneohtrix Point Never, Jlin and Nina Kraviz to play Red Bull Music Festival Berlin

Jul 18 2018

Oneohtrix Point Never, Jlin and Nina Kraviz to play Red Bull...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy