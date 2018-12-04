Mixcloud launches “fan-to-creator” audio subscription service

Lefto, Red Light Radio and Defected Records are among the creators who have signed up to the service.

Audio streaming platform Mixcloud has launched a new subscription service, Mixcloud Select.

The service allows users to subscribe directly to creators, with DJs Afrojack, Lefto and John Digweed, independent radio stations such as Brooklyn Radio, Soho Radio and Red Light Radio and labels including Axtone Records and Defected among the first to sign up.

The channel-based subscription starts at 2.99 per month in local currencies ($/£/€) and grants users access to special features, such as the ability to download shows to listen to offline and to view tracklists upfront.

According to Mixcloud, the model will ensure that creators will receive a share of the profits from their subscriptions, whilst the artists, labels and publishers featured will receive royalty revenue.

For more information, head over to the Mixcloud Select website.

