Swing Ting drop Junction Remixes on the anniversary of their debut EP

By , Dec 5 2018

Photograph by: Louis Reynolds

The Manchester duo enlist Murder She Wrote, Epic B and Equiknoxx for the remix project.

Balraj Samrai and Ruben Platt, the Manchester duo who make music, put on parties and release records as Swing Ting, have released a new EP, Junction Remixes.

The remix project marks the one-year anniversary of the release of their debut EP Junction, and features UK producer Murder He Wrote, FDM pioneer Epic B and Equiknoxx’s Time Cow and Gavsborg all putting their own spin on tracks from the EP.

Murder He Wrote contributes a UK funky refit of ‘Addiction (Feat. Gemma Dunleavy)’, Epic B brings the breaks with his update of ‘Cant Wait (Feat. Blvk H3ro)’ and Time Cow and Gavsborg round things off with an ethereal dub of ‘Turn It Up (Feat. Shanique Marie)’.

Junction Remixes is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below. Next week Swing Ting will celebrate their 10th birthday with a party at Manchester institution Soup Kitchen, featuring Florentino, Hipsters Don’t Dance, The Large and more.

Tracklist:

01. Swing Ting Feat. Blvk H3ro – ‘Cant Wait (Epic B Remix)’
02. Swing Ting Feat. Gemma Dunleavy – ‘Addiction (Murder He Wrote Remix)’
03. Swing Ting Feat. Shanique Marie – Turn It Up ‘(Time Cow & Gavsborg Dub)’

Read next: Manchester’s Swing Ting on their journey from club night to label and beyond with Junction

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

DJ Lag and Epic B link up for new track ‘Going Modd’ on Swing Ting

Nov 14 2018

DJ Lag and Epic B link up for new track 'Going Modd' on Swing...
Swing Ting’s Famous Eno teams up with UNIIQU3 and Killa P on Music For Clubs EP

Oct 8 2018

Famous Eno to release Music For Clubs EP on Swing Ting

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy