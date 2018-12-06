Listen to the Asmara-produced single ‘Like A Girl’, featuring K Rizz, now.

NON Worldwide co-founder Angel-Ho will make her debut on Hyperdub early next year with her “debut proper”, Death Becomes Her.

The 14-track release features guest appearances from K Rizz, Queezy and K-$, as well as production from Nunu, Baby Caramel, Bon, Gaika and, on the single ‘Like A Girl’, Nguzunguzu’s Asmara Maroof.

Angel explains that the album is one of “emancipation and trans identity”, and is intended as a means of “killing the old self, and expressing a poetic way of assuming a new identity”.

Death Becomes Her arrives on March 1, 2019 via Hyperdub. Check out the tracklist and album artwork below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Business’

02. ‘Drama’

03. ‘Like A Girl’ [Feat. K Rizz]

04. ‘Jacomina’

05. ‘Muse To You’

06. ‘Good Friday Daddy’ [Feat. Queezy]

07. ‘Cupido’

08. ‘Live’

09. ‘Destify’

10. ‘Pose’

11. ‘Bussy’

12. ‘Baby Tee’ [Feat. K-$]

13. ‘Like That’

14. ‘Parachute’

