Solange, Cardi B, and Rosalía announced for Primavera Sound 2019

For the first time, the program includes as many female artists as it does male artists.

Primavera Sound – which takes place at Parc del Forum, Barcelona from May 30 – June 1, 2019 – has revealed its 2019 lineup.

The new edition of the festival of the festival has been dubbed ‘The New Normal’ and for the first time more than half of the acts on the bill are female. Solange, Cardi B, Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe and Rosalía will perform alongside acts like Robyn, Róisín Murphy and SOPHIE, as well as Carly Rae Jepsen, Rico Nasty and Tirzah.

Additional highlights include performances from Caterina Barbieri, CupcakKe and Mykki Blanco, sets from Yaeji, Helena Hauff and Avalon Emerson, as well as appearances from Peach, object blue and Courtesy. Notably, Objekt will debut his live set at the Barcelona festival.

Full festival passes and day tickets to Primavera Sound 2019 are available now. Check out the poster below for the full line-up.

